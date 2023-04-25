General

Speaker of House of Representatives (HoR) Devraj Ghimire on Tuesday informed the HoR that Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP)'s Dhaka Kumar Shrestha is no more the HoR member.

In today's meeting of the HoR, Speaker Ghimire shared that the Federal Parliament Secretariat has received a letter stating that RSP took action against Shrestha by scrapping his general membership of the party as per the clause 34 (1) of the Political Parties Act, 2073. Speaker Ghimire informed the HoR meeting as per the Clause 35 (1) of the same Act for the purpose of Clause 36.

Source: National News Agency Nepal