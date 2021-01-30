General

The Dhalkebar substation in Dhanusha is coming into full operation soon. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is scheduled to inaugurate the country's automated biggest 400/220 KV substation on 1 February, said the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

The substation with a total capacity of 945 MVA that aims to strengthen the in-country transmission system and promote Nepal-India power trade, has transmitted approximately 900 megawatts electricity.

Following the charging of the substation, a ground work has been prepared for the export and import of around 1000 megawatts power between Nepal and India, said the officiating executive director of the NEA Hitendra Dev Shakya.

Source: National News Agency Nepal