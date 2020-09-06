Health & Safety, medical

For the first in the State, Seti State Hospital in Dhangadhi has started treat treatment of a Covid-19 patient through convalescent plasma therapy.

Treatment of a 57-year-old woman from Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City-5 was started from today through transfusion of plasma in the Seti State Hospital, Hospital’s Information Officer Dilip Kumar Shrestha said. It is agreed that the plasma of an individual who had already recovered from the coronavirus infection is transfused to the active patient to neutralize the coronaviurs.

Shrestha said that the plasma is transfused to the patient with critical condition under the direct surveillance of the doctors by keeping the patient in the ICU.

However, the persons who won the battle against the virus should donate the blood first and plasma from the same blood would be transfused to the new patient for the treatment.

Source: National News Agency Nepal