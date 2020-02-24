General

A gathering of writers, poets and people associated with the Nepali literature across from the globe is taking place in Dhangadhi.

The event entitled' World Nepali Literature Festival' is kicking off here on coming Wednesday. The first-ever global gathering of Nepali literary figures for Dhangadhi is expected to provide an opportunity for connecting Nepali language, Nepali community, identity, culture and world together.

The event has been scheduled to take place from February 26 to March 3 on the initiation of Far Western RegionalLiterature Society.

Over 200 Nepali writers, poets and litterateurs from home and abroad are taking part in the festival. They will be from India, Myanmar, and the United States of America besides Nepal.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari will be inaugurating the festival.

Rastrakavi Madhav Prasad Ghimire, noted historian and three-times Madan prize winner Satya Mohan Joshi, senior literary figure Leel Bahadur Chhetri, Sikkim's former chief minister and litterateur Dr Pawan Chamling, other distinguished writers Saru Bhakta, Neelam Karki 'Niharika', Dr Bishnu Bibhu Ghimire and litterateur and former Prime Minister Lokendra Bahadur Chand will be there to grace the moments.

A food festival offering varieties of local cuisine has been scheduled targeting the literary festival ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal