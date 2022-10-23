General

Dhanawantari Jayanti and Health Day is being celebrated across the country by organizing a variety of programs today.

The day is observed in memory of the birth of Lord Dhanwantari, the originator of Ayurveda, the oldest Vedic medical system based on medicinal plants and herbs.

Dhanwantari Jayanti has been officially celebrated in Nepal following the establishment of the Ayurveda Campus in Naradevi, Kathmandu. The Ayurveda campus is currently shifted to Kirtipur and operates under the Tribhuvan University.

Likewise, at the initiative of people working in the field of Ayurveda, Dhanwantari Jayanti is also celebrated as Health Day since 2056.

On the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti today, various programs are being held in Singhdarbar Baidyakhana Development Committee, Ayurveda Hospital Naradevi, Ayurveda Campus Kirtipur, Nepal Sanskrit University Ayurveda Campus Dang, Herb Production and Processing Company Limited Koteshwar and Ayurveda hospitals opened by the private sector.

Source: National News Agency Nepal