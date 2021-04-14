General

The historical Dharahara tower is to be inaugurated on coming April 24. The reconstruction of the tower has come to a final stage.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA), Sushil Gyawali shared preparation are made in a way that Prime Minster KP Sharma Oli is going to inaugurate the tower.

The 25 April 2015 mega earthquake had devastated historical heritages, including Dharahara. With the accomplishment of most of the reconstruction works, NRA is all set to prepare a programme for a decade-long mega campaign for building disaster risk free Nepal, he added.

The 18th meeting of the NRA's Direction Committee presided over by its chairperson and prime minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday decided to prepare the project proposal so as to initiate the mega campaign next year.

As informed a proposal to that end is being developed in collaboration with the NRA's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

On the occasion, PM Oli said the success of post-earthquake reconstruction was our worth showcasing achievement.

The meeting has also decided to chart out a proposal on long-term reconstruction programme of urban area keeping into consideration the reconstruction of antique settlement and World Heritage Site, including Kathmandu Valley and take it ahead through upcoming year's budget and programme. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal