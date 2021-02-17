General

Foundation stone has been laid for the construction of a Dharmashala – a rest house of pilgrims – on the premises of Rajdevi Temple in Kalaiya submetropolis-1. The structure is under construction at the cost of Rs 1.8 million.

Laying the foundation stone, Kalaiya Mayor Rajesh Roy Yadav announced to provide Rs 800,000 on behalf of the sub-metropolis for the first phase construction works.

He said construction of the rest house would ease living accommodation of pilgrims coming from far-flung areas for worships. The mayor also pledged to provide all possible support for the protection and preservation of the temple.

As the Rajdevi Temple is popular for offering animal sacrifices, it sees huge inflow of the revelers in the Dashain festivals, said Divyanath Shrestha, a local. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal