General

The 21st annual general meeting of the Advertising Association of Nepal (AAN) has elected a new executive committee under the chair of Som Prasad Dhital.

Dhital has been elected the president as per the provision in AAN's statute which stipulates that the Senior Vice President is automatically becomes the president for the next term.

Similarly, Narayan Kumar Shrestha has been elected the senior vice president, Sudip Thapa the first vice president, Pitambar Pokhrel the second vice president, Krishna Prasad Ghimire the general-secretary, Pankaj Lal Pradhan the treasurer and Santosh Khadka the secretary in the new executive committee.

Likewise, Jeevan Pokhrel has been elected the joint treasurer while Sajan Shrestha, Bishal Purush Dhakal, Arun Kaji Sthapit, Dinesh Pokhrel, Krishna Murari Lamichhane and Bidhan Rajbhandari have been elected the members.

The first vice president, treasurer and joint treasurer have been elected unopposed while the election was held for the remaining posts.

The newly-elected president Dhital said the entire team would work for the development, expansion and promotion of the advertisement industry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal