Conservation of Nepal’s only hunting reserve, Dhorpatan Hunting Reserve, has witnessed growing challenges. Though the incidents of poaching and smuggling wildlife have remarkably decreased in the Reserve with the presence of the Nepal Army, the trend of encroaching upon its boundary has not stopped.

The Dhorpatan Hunting Reserve Office said that its 185 hectares of land have been so far encroached. In an annual report-2076/77 BS published by the office, it is stated that 185 hectares of its land have been intruded in different 34 areas of the Reserve.

Now there are 311 households in the encroached land, said the Reserve sources. The Office has repeatedly organized local public gatherings to pile pressure to check the rampant encroachment drive, the office sources shared.

Some years ago, the Reserve Office had removed the bid of occupying its land by 30 households in different areas including Pakhathar, Gadikhola, Chhentung, Khaldekhuldi, Lamkhoriya, Sallathan, Uttarganga, Nawi and Syalpakhel of Dhoraptan.

The encroachment drive has increased of late in the hunting reserve which is stretched over a total of 1,325 hectares of land in Baglung, Myagdi and east Rukum districts.

Source: National News Agency Nepal