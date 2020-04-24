Uncategorized

A rampaging wild elephant named ‘Dhrube’ has been fitted with a satellite radio-collar.

A technical team from the Chitwan National Park ( CNP) and National Trust of Nature Conservation’s Biodiversity Protection Center, Sauraha on Thursday became successful in trimming its tusk and installing the radio-collar on it.

The notorious wild tusker has been residing in the Elephant Breeding Center, Khorsor since sometimes. The radio-caller would help track the movements of the elephant and its state. The trimming of tusks would stem its arrogance and destructive activities, said NCP conservation officer Prakash Upreti.

It may be noted that the wild animal had been fitted with radio-collar earlier too on 21 November 2012. But later, its tracing had not been possible since 30 December 2012 and the radio-collar was found at forest in Nirmalbasti, Parsa on 6 February 2013.

At the moment, voices were raised for shooting the animal to contain its violent behaviors. Till then it had already killed 15 people and damaged over 50 houses.

The animal was again seen at the CNP three years back. Its visibility has been frequent these days. There are around four to five local wild animals at the CNP, but they do not make movements in group and frequently enter the human settlements and cause damages to human life and property. So far ‘Dhrube’ and another elephant named ‘Ronaldo’ have been fitted with the satellite radio-collar.

There are around 40-50 wild animals at the national park who make the trans-border movements between Nepal and India. Besides, there are 57 tamed elephants inside the CNP.

Source: National News Agency