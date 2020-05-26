General

Madhav Prasad Dhungel has been reappointed the Executive Vice-Chairman of the National Youth Council (NYC) for a four-year term.

A meeting of NYC held at the Prime Minister’s residence at Baluwatar on Monday made this appointment. Before this, Dhungel was appointed to the post in March 2015 for a four-year tenure. The post had fallen vacant after his tenure had expired on March 1, 2020.

A nomination committee comprising two experts and formed under the coordination of the Secretary at the Ministry of Youth and Sports had recommended Dhungel for the post.

Newly-appointed executive vice-chair Dhungel said his attention during his new tenure would be focussed on orienting the youths towards self-reliance by making them self-employed. Dhungel was also the former central president of All Nepal National Free Students Union (ANNFSU), the student wing of the then CPN(UML). The government set up the NYC in 2015 to work for youth development and mobilisation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal