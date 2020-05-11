General

Dibesh Pokharel of Nepali origin has moved up in the American Idol, a reality show for finding the world famous singing talents. Dibesh has hit the Best Seven spot in his journey so far for the title under the 18th episode of the American Idol.

The Best Seven contenders getting the most number of votes were selected on Sunday from among best 11 competitors.

The 22-year-old Dibesh is a resident of Wichita city in America’s Kansas State. He has been competing in the reality show as Arthur Gunn. He presented the song entitled ‘Kiss the Girl’ from the animated movie ‘The Little Mermaid ‘ when he competed for the Best Seven title.

Dibesh’s participation in the American Idol has raised interest of Nepali diaspora here. The reality show is broadcast by American ABC Television.

Source: National News Agency