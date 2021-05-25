General

Most parts of the country are likely to witness partly to generally cloudy with chances of rain this evening due to the impacts of YAAS Cyclonic Storm, the Meteorological Forecasting Division of Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said.

The Division has stated that there will be severe cyclonic storm impact today and very severe cyclonic storm on Wednesday.

According to the Division, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province while partly cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces in this afternoon.

In the evening, generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province, partly cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province is predicted.

Source: National News Agency Nepal