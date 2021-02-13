General

As announced by the government, Smart Nepal Campaign under the Digital Nepal Framework was marked from Dolakha district.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung marked the beginning of Smart Dolakha as a part of Digital Nepal Framework by making a telephone call through fiber line to Chief District Officer of Dolakha Ramesh Prasad Sitwakoti.

The campaign advanced with cooperation of Nepal Telecom is targeted to expand internet and telephone services in health and educational institutions, and ward offices of the local levels in rural areas of each district.

Gradually reducing the traditional technology, the new fiber system from Nepal Telecom will facilitate service for internet and telephone access and television.

As planned, the fiber network will be linked to 74 ward offices, educational institutions and health care institutions in Dolakha district.

On the occasion, Minister Gurung said that the government was working for Digital Nepal by incorporating activities in annual policy and programmes.

He also said that use of technology will facilitate the citizens in service delivery while reduce the paper use and curb corruption.

Also speaking at the programme, Secretary at the Ministry Hari Prasad Basyal the programme was unveiled to end the digital gap between the remote and developed areas of the country.

He said that more than 620 kms optical fiber has been planted and 4G network has been availed in 631 local levels so far adding that 4G service would be expanded in all the local level by the end of this fiscal year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal