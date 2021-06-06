Trading

The experts have stated that despite commitment to making Digital Nepal, the government has not allocated adequate budget to materialize this project.

In a virtual dialogue, experts including former Minister Ganesh Shah pointed out gaps in its implementation though the project of Digital Nepal is forwarded as a game changer project.

However, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology Anil Dutta argued that all have appreciated the new budget that has programmes to strengthen the media sector.

Likewise, FNCCI Information Communications Technology Development Committee Chairman Mangeshlal Shrestha opined that working together with private sector was needed to forward ‘digital economy’.

Similarly, CAN Federation Chairman Navraj Kunwar called for establishing a separate ministry to develop the IT.

Also speaking at the programme, Nepal Telecom’s Managing Director Dilli Adhikari and CAN Former Chairman Binod Dhakal suggested the government to allocate sufficient budget in the IT sector.

The new budget for the fiscal year 2021/22 has allocated Rs 7.74 billion rupees to the Communication Ministry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal