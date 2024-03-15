Contact Us

Dipesh Pun held on charge of involvement in gold smuggling

Kathmandu: Dipesh Pun, son of former Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, has been arrested on charge of his involvement in gold smuggling. Spokesperson of Nepal Police, DIG Bhim Prasad Dhakal, informed the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) that Pun was arrested from Kathmandu on Friday. It was disclosed with investigation that Dipesh Pun had close connection with Dawa Chhiring, the mastermind behind smuggling of nearly 61 kg of gold, which was confiscated from the customs office of Tribhuvan International Airport last June. The commission formed on investigation of gold smuggling had submitted its report to the Home Minister yesterday. The report had implicated Pun in the smuggling. Source: National News Agency RSS

