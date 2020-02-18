General

been underway to reclaim the territories in Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani encroached by India.

On the 30th memorial day of late poet Yudda Prasad Mishra here today, DPM Pokharel claimed that Nepal's diplomatic effort picked a pace after Nepal sent a diplomatic note to the government of India on the same.

The State earlier had never reclaimed its territories. The incumbent government has sought diplomatic resolution in reclaiming its encroached territories by sending a diplomatic note, reiterated the DPM.

Pokharel viewed that border disputes in the past used to occur due to negligence in record-keeping of the territories. According to him, proper document has been prepared regarding Nepal's border along with the evidences.

Stating that unity among all the political parties on the agenda of safeguarding of Nepal's territories had further strengthened the government's effort to reclaim its encroached territories, he vowed, We will continue fighting until we retrieve our land.

DPM Pokharel was slated to head to Kalapani area for on-site visit recently but following the heavy snowfall, according to Pokharel, the Nepal Army's helicopter could not land. Hence, as he said, he returned without inspecting the area.

Regarding declaring Yudda Prasad the first republic poet of Nepal, he appealed the concerned officials to approach the government with necessary documents and proceed through proper procedure.

Furthermore, Pokharel pledged that the government was ready to launch any projects in the name of Yudda Prasad and support in increasing the money in the revolving fund established in his name.

On the occasion, senior journalist and litterateur Bhairav Risal was awarded with 'Yudda Prasad Memorial Award'. The award carries a purse of Rs 20,000.

Source: National News Agency Nepal