A direct bus service up to Gaighat from Ratna Park of the district’s main commercial hub, Diktel Bazaar, via the route of Bamrang-Buipa has begun.

The Khotang Pvt. Ltd has started direct bus services to Gaighat through Diktel-Bamrang-Dallekhola Dobhan-Damku-Buipa in a regular manner from Sunday.

General-Secretary of the Transport Company Rajkumar Hingmang shared that the bus leaves for Gaighat via Bamrang-Dallekhola Dobhan-Damku-Buipa from Ratna Park of Diktel at 4.00 pm every day.

This is so far the shortest distance road connecting eastern Terai districts. Earlier, there was regular and direct bus service to different districts of eastern Terai from Ratna Park via Mude-Nunthapa-Mahure. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal