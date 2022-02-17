Human Rights

The Election Commission (EC) has started registration of political parties for upcoming civic poll.

Three political parties were registered today at the EC for the local level election. The government has decided to conduct local election on coming May 13.

According to the EC, Janata Pragatisheel Party, Samajik Ekata Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party have enrolled at the commission on condition of complying with the provisions of Political Party Act, 2073, Regulation, 2074 and existing federal laws.

At a routine press conference Thursday, EC Spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Poudel shared that total number of parties registering at the commission so far has reached 106.

The EC has published a notice today calling for the political parties registered earlier to register within February 27 for election purpose.

As informed the commission has approved a directive on human resource management, 2078 to ease mobilization of human resource in upcoming local election.

Source: National News Agency Nepal