General

A meeting of the District COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre has ordered the educational institutions to close completely. The Centre's directive comes after coronavirus infection cases were found in the district.

Similarly, the Centre has banned organizing all types of assembly, seminar, training and conferences in the district. It has decided that any infected person entering the district from outside districts should stay in quarantine.

Chief District Officer and Centre chairman Ramesh Prasad Shivakoti said that if schools called the students to schools and ran classes in the name of facilitating in their education, then the schools and the parents themselves would be responsible for any untoward developments.

The meeting decided that the local level concerned should assess the risk in places where coronavirus infection has been found and shut down all the services except the essential ones as per the need. They are also urged to make arrangements for prevention and control of the coronavirus disease and for the treatment of the infected persons with the help and coordination of the health office.

Source: National News Agency Nepal