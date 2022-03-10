General

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the Department of Immigration in writing to take necessary steps to address the problems created by visit visa.

The government has started tightening the rules for those going abroad on a visit visa after the incidents many such people suffering problems became public. A task force had been formed to study the matter and made necessary recommendations.

Ministry spokesperson Phanindra Mani Pokharel said that the Department of Immigration is preparing a procedure to implement the report submitted by the task force. Until the report is implemented, an 18-point directive has been issued from the ministry to address the matter.

The ministry has in the directive outlined the requirements for Nepali nationals to be eligible to leave the country on a visit Visa.

Source: National News Agency Nepal