Disabled-friendly overhead bridge to be built at Kusunti

_: A disabled-friendly overhead bridge is to be constructed over the Ring Road at Kusunti, Ward No. 13 of Lalitpur Metropolitan City. The overhead bridge will have lift on both sides of the road. The structure will be constructed at the metropolis' investment of Rs 46 million 809 thousand and 561. It is expected to be completed within one year. Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan laid the foundation stone of the bridge amidst a special religious ceremony today. Metropolis' senior divisional engineer Pradip Poudel said that a contract agreement has been signed with the construction company, Lama-Pragati- Mani-Buddha JV for constructing the overhead bridge. The agreement was signed on March 3. The DB Multi-engineering Pvt Ltd is the consultant for this project. As per the contract, the contractor company will be responsible for the repair and maintenance of the bridge for five years. Addressing the foundation-laying programme, Mayor Maharjan said the Lalitpur Metropolitan City liked to carry out novel works, and the overhead bridge with lift is perhaps the first such structure to be built in Nepal. "More than 17 people have lost their life due to accident at this spot. A great deal of effort had to be made to arrange for construction of this bridge to save lives," he said. Mayor Maharjan also expressed the commitment that now there will not be any obstruction in the construction of the overhead bridge. He instructed the construction company and the project consultant to complete the project on time. Source: National News Agency Nepal