General

A man has come into his family reunion in Myagdi district after 52 years since his disappearance.

Ganga Bahadur Gurung, 75, commonly called as Junga Bahadur, of Beni municipality-4, Thamdanda has come to his family connection on Tuesday. He was disappeared from his house 52 years back.

Almost after four years of his disappearance, Gurung's family members were informed that he had been living in Chure rural municipality-3, Masyagaun of Kailali. But he did not want to come close contact with family members at the moment.

His search campaign gained momentum when a local youth posted his image in a social media after the later originally located his ancestral identity to Beni.

Following his message, Nepal Red Cross Society, Myagdi had intensified the search campaign. In course of the campaign, a telephonic conversation was also established between Gurung and his family at Thamdanda.

Gurung came to meet family members of his younger brother on Tuesday in coordination with Red Cross Myagdi. Son of his younger brother Sher Bahadur Gurung and daughter Bisu Gurung reached Kailali to bring back their uncle (elder father).

The family reunion was made on the presence of Red Cross Myagdi Chairperson Lekh Bahadur Hamal and officer Dahanjaya Kumar Shrestha as well as other Red Cross activists.

The local villagers had demonstrated warm welcome to Gurung's relatives reaching Kailali to bring back their long-lost uncle and also bade farewell. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal