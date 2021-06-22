General

The Bagmati province government is to provide monetary assistance of Rs 50 million to various districts affected by the incidences of natural disasters in the Province. The amount will be doled out from the Province Disaster Management Fund.

In the first phase, the District Disaster Management Committee, Sindhupalchowk will be given Rs 10 million to undertake water-induced disaster mitigation and post-disaster recovery efforts including the restoration of the damaged infrastructures in the district.

Similarly, the Water Resources and Irrigation Development Division Offices in Sindhupalchowk, Chitwan, and Rasuwa are, on the recommendation of the concerned District Disaster Management Committee, to be allocated Rs 5 million each by the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure Development to carry out emergency disaster management works in the respective districts.

Likewise, the Water Resources and Irrigation Development Division in Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Kavrepalanchowk, Dolakha, Ramechhap, Sindhuli, Makwanpur, Dhading and Nuwakot are to get Rs 2.5 million each under the same heading.

The Ministry of Physical Infrastructure Development will coordinate with the respective Drinking Water and Sanitation Division Office for drinking water supplies and sanitation arrangements in the disaster-hit districts and with the Infrastructure Development Offices for restoration and construction of damaged roads, bridges and other essential infrastructures.

More, the Madan Bhandari Academy of Health Sciences is to receive one million to run health services in the flood-hit areas in Sindhupalchowk. The Academy has scheduled the health camps in the district from June 23.

Source: National News Agency Nepal