A total of 25 people have died so far in various natural disasters in the State. According to the provincial police office, floods, lightning, landslides and other natural disaster have taken the lives of 25 people so far, and injured 23 since Baisakh 1, the first day of the new year in the Lunar calendar.

Of them, 13 died in Jajarkot, four each in Salyan and Rukum west and two each in Kalikot and Surkhet districts, according to SSP Rajesh Nath Bastola. Likewise, 284 houses have been damaged.

During the period, property worth Rs. 66.55 million has been destroyed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal