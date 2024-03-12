Disciplined youths dedicated to nation is primary need: PM Dahal

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has asserted that disciplined youths dedicated towards the nation is the first need of every nation in changing world context. Addressing the convocation ceremony of 18th Batch Senior Division Training run by National Cadet Corps (NCC) here today, Prime Minister Dahal shared that the primary duty of youths is to serve the nation. The government is effortful in producing youths capable to make meaningful contribution in favour of the nation, he said, adding trainings related to youth empowerment would help prepare future leaders having competency, and creative and positive thinking characteristics. PM Dahal shared, "Youths have significant contribution in every political change and social transformation of the country." He underlined that he has found that the NCC training is useful to make capable, civilized and conscious citizen by boosting leadership, moral conducts and discipline of youths. The Prime Minister mentioned that the training provided an opportunity to youths to get knowledge about military arts and contemporary issues living in one place and understand the traditions, norms, values, cultures of each other, according to PM Dahal's Secretariat. "I believe that the skills and knowledge gained from the training have engendered sentiment of national unity among the youths," he explained, stating that graduated youths would play significant role as a Nepali citizen dedicated to the nation at a time when the nation needs. On the occasion, graduated youths had presented different arts and cultural programmes. Prime Minister and Patron of NCC, Dahal, had presented insignia, prize and letter of appreciation to the graduated youths. Co-Patron of NCC and Minister for Defence, the Chief of the Army Staff as well as other high-ranking officials were present on the occasion. Source: National News Agency Nepal