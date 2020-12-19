General

The discussion held between the Prime Minister and Chairman of ruling NCP, KP Sharma Oli, and another Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has been over.

The discussion held at Chairman Dahal's residence in Khumaltar centered the intra-party feud, according to Dahal's press coordinator Bishnu Prasad Sapkota.

Even the Vice-Chairman of the party Bamdev Gautam attended the meeting, he added.

The party chiefs and leaders have continued discussions while the standing committee meeting is ongoing. The standing committee meeting is called for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, PM Oli held a meeting with Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa after meeting with Chairman Dahal. PM Oli reached the Home Minister's residence, Pulchowk.

Source: National News Agency Nepal