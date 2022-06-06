Key Issues, politics

Discussion on various headings of four ministries is taking place under the Appropriation Bill 2079 BS at the House of Representatives today. The lawmakers have expressed their views on various headings of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation and Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens.

Participating in the discussion, MP Khagraj Adhikari said that there was no program in the budget to address the issue of conflict. Regarding land management, he said that the budget was not people-friendly as the issue of removing foreign troops from the lands of Lipulek, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani was not addressed.

MP Pushpa Bhusal Gautam pointed out the need to expand the poor identity card program to all regions. She urged the people displaced by the floods and landslides to be included in the rehabilitation plan.

MP Dila Sangraula said that the government should take responsibility for the proper management of street and parentless children. She said that although the budget is relevant, it remains to be seen how the implementation will be.

Participating in the discussion on the Appropriation Bill, MP Prem Suwal said that Nepali youth are becoming victims of drug addiction and no program has been included in the budget for the reduction of drug addiction.

MP Durga Poudel said that budget management was necessary to create employment in the country while MP Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe called on the government to conclude the peace process as soon as possible.

MP Juli Kumari Mahato said that the budget has not been able to focus on women's economic access and growth. MPs Durga Kumari BK, Niradevi Jairu, Bimala BK, Ghanshyam Khatiwada, Jagat Bahadur Sunar (Bishwakarma), Man Kumari VC and Mina Subba also participated in the discussion on the Appropriation Bill.

Source: National News Agency Nepal