The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has started discussions with the stakeholders after medical colleges started charging high fees than the determined.

Office-bearers of Medical Education Commission and Tribhuvan University Institute of Medicine, Dean of Kathmandu University, Chief District Officers of Kathmandu Valley, proprietor of medical college Sunil Sharma, students and guardians are participating in the meeting held under chairmanship of Education Minister Devendra Paudel at Singha Durbar.

The Education Minister has been warning of action against the medical colleges charging high fees.

Source: National News Agency Nepal