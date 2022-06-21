General

The Karnali Province has intensified the interaction and discussion on the draft of provincial agriculture development strategy.

Inaugurating the two-day discussion begun on Monday, Minister for Agriculture in Karnali Province, Chandra Bahadur Shahi, said the agriculture development strategy should reflect province's climate. Agriculture for human development and its sustainability are imperative, he stressed.

"Karnali Province has forwarded the concept of compost agriculture. So the strategy must address it," he added.

The discussion is organized by the federal government's Agriculture and Livestock Ministry, Ministry of Land Management and provincial Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

On the occasion, secretary at federal ministry of agriculture, Rajendra Prasad Mishra, also viewed the present agriculture development strategy should also be based on the Agriculture Expansion Policy, 2064. According to him, compatibility at province level for the sustainable agriculture development strategy is equally imperative.

Agriculture insurance and fertilizer are other important priorities.

Moreover, other province level officials presented the activities to be carried out under the strategy.

Source: National News Agency Nepal