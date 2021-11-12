General

Chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre), Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that the people's war launched by his party was not done in any whim.

Welcoming the leaders and cadres of Netra Bikram Chand 'Biplav'-led party in the CPN (Maoist Centre), Chair Dahal shared, "Revolution does not happen just because of anyone's wish. It was not launched out of any whim."

He further said that discussion was underway continuously with former Maoist leaders for party unification.

The CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair expressed the belief that Biplav would join the CPN (Maoist Centre) sooner or later.

He opined, "Revolution becomes successful by joining hands together rather than staying separate." Saying many leaders could not be born in the same time, Chair Dahal said counter-revolutionaries have tried to finish him.

"The anti-revolutionaries are still involving in a campaign to reversing our achievements," he argued.

Source: National News Agency Nepal