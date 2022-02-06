General

The government and main opposition party have been positive about taking forward dialogues and discussions, according to spokesperson of the government, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and coalition partner CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, also former Prime Minister, and major opposition CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli, also former Prime Minister held the meeting today for nearly two hours to address the national issues.

Spokesperson Karki, also the Minister for Communications and Information Technology, shared that the three leaders discussed on a wide range of contemporary political issues such as local level election and MCC compact, the American grant assistance among others.

“Today’s meeting ended on a positive note. We will continue the deliberation and reach the conclusion,” said Karki. The meeting held at the official residence of the Prime Minister at Baluwatar also saw an important dialogue on resolving the parliament impasse.

According to Minister Karki, the meeting was an ice break to take forward the national politics in a positive direction.

The PM and coalition party chair also held an important discussion on enhancing the effectiveness of the parliament and make it more lively.

On a different note, the Minister ruled out the speculations that there was trust deficit in the current five-party coalition.

Source: National News Agency Nepal