CPN(UML) leader Subas Chandra Nembang has said that the disgruntled side in the party would be treated respectfully. He said so while coming out from the meeting of the House of Representatives today.

Nembang, who is also the deputy leader of the parliamentary party, said that all those who return to the UML fold would be treated respectfully as the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) that was formed with the unification of then UML and CPN (Maoist Centre) now stands annulled by the Supreme Court's decision.

He said although discussions have been held with the Janata Samajbadi Party regarding its demands, the power-sharing has not been discussed at present.

The Nepal Communist party (NCP) that was formed with the unification of the UML and Maoist Centre parties had been revoked taking the parties to status quo ante by the apex court verdict on March 7.

Source: National News Agency Nepal