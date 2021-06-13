Human Rights

The Election Commission (EC) has rejected the claims made by two separate factions of the Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Nepal regarding the actions taken to the rival group. The JSP Chairman Upendra Yadav had taken action against another Chairman Mahantha Thakur and the leaders of Thakur faction for joining the incumbent government. In response, Chairman Thakur had also taken action against the leaders of the Yadav faction.

Both the factions had expelled each other from the party as well. The decisions of their claims were submitted to the EC some weeks ago.

However, a meeting of the EC held Sunday decided that the claims and latest updates of both the sides were not valid and such claims could not be validated as per the Political Party Act 2073 BS.

The EC Spokesperson Raj Kumar Shrestha shared that both the factions’ claim were not as per the existing laws therefore the latest updates submitted from both sides could not be accepted.

Source: National News Agency Nepal