Locals at Ward No 4 of the KI Singh rural municipality in Doti district have manhandled the Ward Chair Jayalal Dhami accusing him of discrimination in relief distribution.

The disgruntled locals have beaten Dhami and also padlocked the ward office over this issue, Information Officer at the District Police Office Doti, Karna Bohara, said.

Chair of the rural municipality Lokendra Bahadur Shahi said some people suddenly attacked and beat up the Ward Chair when he was distributing the relief to the locals. Shahi said they have initiated an investigation in this connection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal