The Hetauda-Kulekhani-Kathmandu road that was disrupted due to landslide has come into resumption.

The traffic operation was obstructed when a landslide occurred at Bhimphedi rural municiplaity-6, Chisapani last night.

The road section has come to resumption since this morning, informed Police Inspector at Bhimphedi area police office Ram Balak Yadav.

Source: National News Agency Nepal