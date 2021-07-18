General

Chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) over the intra-party disputes could not be termed as a democratic culture since the HoR is the place to exercise people's rights.

Supporting the proposal presented by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba for vote of confidence, Chairman Prachanda expressed the view that psychological, egoistic and individualistic activities could not be acceptable to others.

He shared that incident of dissolution of HoR repeatedly in a year and reinstatement of the HoR by the Supreme Court was not in the history of Nepal.

Chair Dahal further said that they were compelled to form a new alliance as attempts were made to encroach upon the constitution and democracy.

Prachanda also stated that he felt unusual to the absence of outgoing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in the swearing in ceremony of PM Deuba and in today's House meeting.

Recalling that debates conducted during the drafting of the constituti8on in the past to prohibit the dissolution of the parliament, Prachanda said that Article 76 (5) of the Constitution of Nepal was the special right of the HoR.

"This is the article to use rationale by the HoR Members. The Supreme Court has saved the constitution and HoR through the same interpretation and prevented from going to the wrong way by safeguarding the HoR," Prachanda added.

He also recalled that the communist government was toppled despite his proposal to lead the government for whole five years and keep the party united.

On the occasion, Prachanda compared the Maoist movement as a fire and warned not to defame and humiliate the Maoist force.

Source: National News Agency Nepal