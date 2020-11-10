Human Rights, legal-Judicial

District Court Kathmandu has given a clean chit to editor of Margadarshan News.Com, Dipak Pathak.

A bench of Judge Purneshwor Prasad Upadhyay on Monday gave the verdict to give clean chit to editor Pathak, said records keeper at the court, Bhim Niraula. Editor Pathak had criticized Chairperson of Nepal Communist Party, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ in facebook.

The Nepal Press Council had filed complaint of cybercrime against Pathak after Dahal’s Secretariat filed petition at Press Council regarding the issue. Police had filed case against Pathak after arresting him on April 29 based on the complaint and Court issued order to release him on bail in four days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal