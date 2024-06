The District Court Sarlahi has convicted Ram Bahadur Bomjon on the charge of child sexual abuse.

A bench of District Judge Jiban Kumar Bhandari handed down the verdict against Bomjon on Monday convicting him of the crime, the court’s registrar Sadan Adhikari confirmed.

The court will finalize the punishment on Bamjon through a bench to sit on July 1, Adhikari added.

Source: National News Agency RSS