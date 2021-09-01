General

The 15-bed District Hospital Khotang has initiated its preparation to expand its capacity to 50 beds. The hospital was established in 13 April 1992. Hospital In-charge Dr Baibhav Mallik shared that preparation was initiated to construct a new building by dismantling the old one wherein services such as patient admission, child delivery, surgery and emergency treatment have been delivered. Contractor Company Shyamsundar Ramsundar Nepall Fulbari JV has been awarded the contract for the construction of a four storied RCC hospital building having 40-meter length and 20.5-meter breadth. Engineer of the company Rajkishor Saha informed that the federal government’s contract of around Rs 210 million was signed two months ago in a way to complete the construction within 30 months. A temporary structure has been constructed to continue with the health services before dismantling the building of the district’s only hospital. The new building would have OPD, emergency, surgical and laboratory services along with pharmacy and security arrangement in the first floor. Likewise, the second floor would be used to provide maternity services and surgeries. ICU and isolation wards would be placed in the third floor and admin, finance and seminar hall would be managed in the fourth floor.

Source: National News Agency Nepal