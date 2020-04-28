General

Physical Infrastructure Development Minister of Bagmati State Rameshwor Phuyal has claimed that all 13 districts in the State are continuing development construction works despite the lockdown order.

Talking to RSS, he argued that his ministry was utilizing the lockdown period as an opportunity for unrestricted development construction. He added that the ongoing development works are taking place by maintaining social distancing among the workers.

He was of the view that projects like roads, dams and bridges are prioritized during the period since they are at risk of damage due to the floods in the coming monsoon. Minister Phuyal further said that regular monitoring of such projects is taking place.

Likewise, Chief of Infrastructure Directorate of Bagmati State Sahadev Bhandari shared that coordination was done with the concerned district administration offices for the supplies of needed materials.

Similarly, chief of infrastructure development office, Chitwan, Pushkar Pokhrel said that the ongoing construction of road and dam of Rapti embankment in Hetauda must be completed before the near-coming rainy season.

Source: National News Agency Nepal