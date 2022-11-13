General

Nepali Congress leader and candidate for the House of Representatives (HoR) from the East Nawalparasi-1, Dr Shashanka Koirala, has pledged to stand against the Kaligandaki Diversion Project ‘as it poses a threat to the Kaligandaki Civilization.’

In his address to an election assembly at his constituency, the leader stressed that the Project should be ceased as it is capable of destroying the Kaligandaki Civilization.

The Kaligandaki river is the life line of the locals in terms of religious, cultural, economic and ecological aspects and no Project capable of causing implications on its existence could be entertained, according to him

“The construction of a diversion would damage greenery here, fueling the impact of climate change and that’s why it must be shelved. The river carries religious and historic values of the area. It is also the touristic destination. Drinking water and irrigation projects based in the river have commenced here. If the Project is implemented, we will lose many things,” he said.

It may be noted that the Kaligandaki-Tinau Diversion Project introduced by the erstwhile government led by KP Sharma Oli had sparked widespread protests from the locals, prompting the adjournment of the project.

Source: National News Agency Nepal