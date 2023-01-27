General

At a programme organized to release Global Hunger Index Report-2022 and discussion programme organised by NGO Federation here Friday, Minister Rai laid emphasis on the need of utilizing the geographical and ethnic diversity of the country and unique skills in agro production as an opportunity.

Stating that food is a broad issue and it is connected with class, social and ethnic identity, she mentioned that the issue of distribution, supply and access along with food production would become important. The Foreign Minister further said international impact and price hike had added challenges in food distribution and supply.

The entry of imported food stuffs rather than local foods in recent period has created problem in food security, according to her.

Similarly, General-Secretary of National Association of Rural Municipalities in Nepal (NARMIN), Khim Bahadur Thapa, member of National Farmer’s Commission, Jivanti Poudel, Chairperson of NGO Federation, Ram Prasad Subedi, among others expressed their views on the issues of food security and measures to resolve the problem.

Global Hunger Index is a peer-reviewed annual report jointly published by Concern Worldwide and Wealth Hunger Life, and designed to comprehensively measure and track hunger at the global, regional and country levels. The aim of the GHI is to trigger action to reduce hunger around the world. In the GHI, 2022, Nepal is in 81st position out of 121 countries.

Source: National News Agency Nepal