The Democratic Lawyers Association (DLA) has opposed the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) on Sunday by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

In a press statement issued here by secretary-general of the DLA Laxmi Dahal, the DLA has assessed that the move was unconstitutional and against the strong mandate that was in the interest of political stability and prosperity of the country.

DLA has also blamed that the incumbent government had pushed the by-election at the time when the country and people were shaken by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Association has also appealed one and all to make concrete and result-oriented efforts to protect the constitution.

Source: National News Agency Nepal