Nepal Democratic Lawyer’s Association (DLA) has called on all aware community to stand for people’s right to justice and for independent judiciary.

Issuing a press statement today, Association general secretary Laxmidevi Dahal appealed to the entire aware community for standing for people’s right to justice guaranteed by the Constitution and for the protection of independent judiciary.

“To date, the prestige and image of our judiciary and faith on it is glorious in the international arena and let’s unite for finding an easy outlet to the existing deadlock and for keeping this glorious history intact,” the Association stressed.

Similarly, the Association has sought the prompt implementation of a study report about the control of influence of middle persons so as to end misconducts and corruption in the judiciary. It has appealed to all bodies concerned to contribute for enhancing the dignity of judiciary.

Source: National News Agency Nepal