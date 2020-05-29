legal-Judicial

Nepal Democratic Lawyers’ Association (DLA) has drawn the government’s attention towards several contemporary issues.

The Association of lawyers aligned to the main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has urged the government to follow the Supreme Court’s recent verdict for rescuing Nepali citizens left stranded at abroad during the COVID-19 crisis.

Similarly, the Association has demanded the government ensure free coronavirus test for all citizens at risk through PCR procedures as per the Article 35 of the constitution that guarantees citizens’ fundamental right to health.

Through a press statement today, Association’s general secretary Laxmidevi Dahal Rawal advised the government to make the citizen’s health testing mandatory and gradually relax lockdown restrictions by prioritising areas on the basis of necessity and suitability with the adoption of social distancing measures.

”The duration of COVID-19 crisis is unpredictable thus uncertain and both long and short-term plans, measures and laws are required to deal with the situation,” the Association assessed, drawing the government’s attention towards the guarantee of smooth supplies of drugs, medical equipment and food stuffs and of housing, security, abundant number of quarantine centers, isolation facilities and hospitals. It has sought safe return of those Nepalis willing to return homes from abroad and effective role of local levels to combat the virus.

Moreover, the Association has demanded the government to seek a solution to the Nepal-India border dispute issues soon through diplomatic efforts, ensure impartial investigation into the Rukum incident and bring the guilty to book with the maximum punishment, proper compensation to the victims and take substantive steps to eliminate such incidents from the society.

It has expressed concerns over rising cases of domestic violence when the crime control mechanism is presently focused on the corona control efforts, seeking the government’s attention towards that end as well.

Source: National News Agency Nepal