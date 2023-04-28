business, Trading

As part of the anti-drug drives in the capital,

members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested a total of 32 people

on charges of selling and consuming drugs during last 24 hours till 6am

today.

According to a release, issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations

against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various

police stations of the metropolis. They also detained 32 drug traffickers and

recovered huge drugs from their possession from 6am of April 27 to 6 am

today.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 1,960 pieces of contraband yaba

tablets, 334 grams and 100 purias (small packets) of heroin and 13.50

kilogram cannabis (ganja) from their possession, the release added.

Police filed 26 separate cases against the arrestees in these connections

with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha