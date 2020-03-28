General

A health desk established at the entry point of the district at Daderi in view of screening new entrants to the district has been closed after the enforcement of the lockdown.

According to District Health Office Chief Bishal Subedi, the health desk was closed because none was entering the district for past few days due to nationwide lockdown.

However, he said that the health persons’ team was alert and will be standby at home so that they could be mobilized by the district at any time of need. Subedi further shared that a total of 1,899 were tested for COVID-19 but no one was found positive in the district.

Chief Subedi has also urged all to stay at home in the lockdown period and report the administration in case of emergency.

Source: National News Agency Nepal