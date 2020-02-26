business, Trading

The District Chamber of Commerce and Industry here has decided to organize the Dolakha festival for ten days beginning from March 4. The festival is being organized in light of Visit Nepal Year 2020.

The event to be held at the Chairkot playground has aimed at boosting the economic social and cultural aspects in the district. Various sorts of agricultural and industrial products will be put on display. It is expected that more than 50000 people would visit the event where 150 stalls showcase the goods.

Even the investment conference will be held as part of the festival.

District chair of the Chamber Indra Bahadur Shrestha informed that the investment conference as part of the festival had aimed at bringing in much investment in diverse sectors. The investors would be proposed with the mega projects for it he added.

Various cultural pageants photo exhibition sightseeing from helicopter are other attraction in the festival according to Chapter general secretary Hemraj Rimal.

Meanwhile hotels in Dolakha have decided to provide special discount on the occasion of the festival.

It is estimated that festival will have the transaction of Rs 15 million.

Source: National News Agency Nepal