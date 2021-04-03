General

Kathmandu-based social organisations and activists have assisted education materials to 100 students of Tripura Secondary School, Katiyanchaur at Tripura Sundari municipality-1 in Dolpa.

The assistance is worth Rs 30,600 and it includes stationery materials, according to the school. Jewelry School and Production House, National Dalits Welfare Federation, social activists Tirtha Bishwakama, Mohan Bishwakarma, Shamser Nepali, Tulasa Lamichhane, Sabina Bhattarai and Kamala Hemchuri were among those contributing to manage the funds.

Each student also receives school tie and belt as well.

School principal Ramanand Upadhyay said the assistance was distributed on the witness of local representatives, school management committee office bearers, guardians and stakeholders concerned.

Source: National News Agency Nepal